Zeps Cafe offered support, Tasmanian government says

Molly Appleton
Molly Appleton
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Zeps Cafe in Campbell Town has closed.

The Tasmanian Government has said it provided sufficient support for businesses towards the cost of payroll tax after it was blamed for the closure of a popular business.

