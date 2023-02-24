The Tasmanian Government has said it provided sufficient support for businesses towards the cost of payroll tax after it was blamed for the closure of a popular business.
Hayley Bolger, owner of the now-closed Zeps Cafe in Campbell Town, on Thursday claimed the tax had "killed" her business.
In response, a state government spokesperson said Business Tasmania had engaged with the business.
They said the agency had arranged for an adviser under the Enterprise Centres Tasmania program to provide Zeps with free business advice.
The spokesperson said Tasmania had one of the most competitive payroll tax arrangements in the country.
The tax-free threshold is $1.25 million.
This is one of the highest thresholds of Australian jurisdictions.
Labor acknowledge things are really hard for small businesses.- Labor MHA Janie Finlay
Tasmanian Labor wouldn't be drawn into directly commenting on the state's payroll tax arrangements.
"Labor acknowledge things are really hard for small businesses in metro areas and nowhere more so than in the regions," the party's small business spokeswoman Janie Finlay said.
"Top issues the business community is telling me right now is the number of new taxes they're facing to fill the blackhole in the budget."
The state government denied it had introduced new taxes on businesses.
"The only budget blackhole Tasmanian businesses would need to be concerned about would be if Labor's so-called power price-cap was introduced, costing Tasmanians $50 millon every year," the government spokesperson said.
Ms Finlay said her party believed changes to the cost in electricity was the solution.
"Power touches every Tasmanian," she said.
"Taking action is the number one thing the Tasmanian Government can take to provide relief to our economy and the community."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
