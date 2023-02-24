The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston theatre group announces run of shows for 2023

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IO Performance co-founder and artistic director Grace Roberts. Picture by Duncan Bailey.

Launceston performing arts theatre group IO Performance on Friday announced a string of shows and workshops for 2023, with a focus on a darker, noir theme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.