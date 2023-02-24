Launceston performing arts theatre group IO Performance on Friday announced a string of shows and workshops for 2023, with a focus on a darker, noir theme.
Co-founder and artistic director Grace Roberts said each season of shows had a theme.
"Last year was elemental and this year is noir," Ms Roberts said.
"We wanted to look at dark themes which we do each year anyway, but we wanted to lean into it more this year."
The main stage show, directed by co-founder Chris Jackson, is The Woman in Black, which IO Performance are turning into a fully interactive horror experience in July.
"There's only two people in it, but it's really a horror which is really cool," Ms Roberts said.
"We're always a bit on the darker side of theatre and noir is us embracing that darkness.
"At the same time, noir is a concept of sophistication and refining and I think we're finally getting back on track post-COVID."
She said sound would be an immersive experience as the audience would be wearing headphones.
"It's going to be pretty creepy, especially because the audience is so close to the stage," Ms Roberts said.
"We'll have subs under the seats so they'll feel it as well as hear it."
In August, IO Performance will be transformed into a large-scale immersive walkthrough experience called Press Play to Start, which features a maze.
In each area of the maze, participants will encounter a different form of art to interact with, occupied by an artist, instillation or 'game-master'.
"It's the biggest thing we've ever done, the whole venue will be transformed into a maze," Ms Roberts said.
"The audience can just roam around and are encouraged to explore."
Along with the busy season is the Tasmanian Theatre Awards, which Ms Roberts said IO Performance received 27 nominations for this year.
"The most we've gotten in the past was 19 and we were super excited about that then, so we are hopefully guaranteed at least a couple since we cleared two categories of just our shows which is insane."
"Our plays are always a little bit different."
Tickets and more information on this years line-up, workshops and more can be found online at IO Performances' website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
