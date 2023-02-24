An outpouring of support in the face of tragedy has ensured Pip Briggs' legacy to improve access for all will live beyond her sudden death.
The May Shaw carer had a passion to ensure beach access for all.
Nine months after her sudden death her dream became a reality with the formal opening of the May Shaw beach wheelchair project on Friday.
It was very special and meaningful to have somewhere to go that is directly in line with what she loved and wanted to do herself.- Son Luke Briggs
Family and community banded together to assist in May Shaw's purchase of two wheelchairs modified to be suitable with the water, as well as laying down a ramp to improve access to the beach.
Pip's son Luke was at the unveiling at Swansea Beach.
"It was very special and meaningful to have somewhere to go that is directly in line with what she loved and wanted to do herself," Mr Briggs said.
"She was very mindful of the residents at May Shaw and put them first. She wanted to get them out into the community and out of the nursing home for field trips and show them interesting things."
He said the project was a good positive way to remember his mum.
Alongside him on Friday was his niece Gracie-Mae, who tested out and approved of the new wheelchairs and facility.
Mr Briggs said keeping his mum's memory alive in this way wouldn't have happened without the support of the community. In total, more than $30,000 was raised towards the project.
May Shaw chief executive Fiona Onslow-Agnew said the funding was raised through donations from family and friends of Pip, a GoFundMe campaign and significant contributions from businesses.
"It's an incredible feat of the community all to improve access to the beach," Mrs Onslow-Agnew said.
She said improved access to the water would have a significant impact on residents at May Shaw.
"We can see this will have such a positive impact for our community and our residents for us," she said.
The public will be able to book the wheelchairs through May Shaw Health Centre's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.