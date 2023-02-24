Amid the recent earthquake disasters in Turkey, international disaster relief charity ShelterBox expanded their operations into Turkey and thanked Tasmanians for their generosity.
Launceston Rotary Club member and ShelterBox ambassador for Tasmania Bill Dobson said ShelterBox donations were increasing.
"When we first started at the Deloraine Craft Fair very few people knew about it, but now I'd say about 70 per cent of people know of us," Mr Dobson said.
"Most of the Rotary Clubs certainly know about it because it's a worldwide Rotary project."
Mr Dobson said when he thought the ShelterBox was a magical idea when he first saw it.
"To provide for children or somebody that's destitute or lost is a great thing," he said.
"Many people have relatives or somewhere to go, we have no idea what it's like to stand in the middle of nowhere and have absolutely nothing to fall back on.
"ShelterBox is a first-wave responder...they offer shelter, warmth and dignity.
"We can do without food for quite some time, but shelter from the elements is very important."
ShelterBox Australia chief executive Mike Greenslade said Rotary clubs around the world were commissioned by the government to help co-ordinate responses in certain areas.
"They're proving to be a very valuable partner," Mr Greenslade said.
One thousand and five hundred tents arrived in the country with several truckloads of thermal blankets, while mattresses were being delivered to northern Syria along with warm clothes for children.
Mr Greenslade said they were looking to procure more aid locally.
"Quite a lot of aid is made in Turkey, but the major concern now is that supply lines will get choked as search and rescue efforts come to an end," he said.
"That can lead to a bit of chaos at ports and airports, so we're hoping to get around that by sourcing that locally."
ShelterBox response team member Martin Strutton, who is based in Gaziantep, said he'd been involved in earthquake responses before, but never saw anything on such a large scale.
"Whole cities have been completely devastated, 12-storey buildings entirely levelled, like in Adiyaman where we've been finding out what people need and where, where we can get aid in, and in what quantity," Mr Strutton said.
"With the search and rescue effort almost at an end, we can expect supply lines to get choked, so we are trying to get aid in as quickly as we can working with local agencies and partners including Rotarians."
Mr Greenslate said they had nine other deployments around the world, including Ukraine.
"I'd like to say thanks to the people of Tasmania because we've had fantastic donations coming from there already," he said.
"Shelter is going to be a real priority in Turkey and that's what we specialise in."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
