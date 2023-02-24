The Examiner
ShelterBox thanks Tasmanians for donations in aiding Turkey earthquakes

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:22pm
ShelterBox team members Mark Boeck and Martin Strutton. Picture supplied

Amid the recent earthquake disasters in Turkey, international disaster relief charity ShelterBox expanded their operations into Turkey and thanked Tasmanians for their generosity.

