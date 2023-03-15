No Treasury record of defence precinct's $30 million

The fate of the final $12 million of a $30 million election promise by former prime minister Scott Morrison for the first stage of a defence precinct at the Australian Maritime College is unclear.
Mr Morrison made the promise in April 2019 for a Tasmanian Defence and Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct and a funding agreement was signed by former defence Minister Linda Reynolds in July 2020 after the Morrison Government was re-elected.
The proposed payment schedule for the grant was $3 million in 2020-21; $15 million in 2021-22 and $12 million in 2022-23. There are 10 weeks left in 2022-23 for any further payments.
A media release at the time of the election promise said 58 jobs would be generated during construction with 150 jobs across the community.
The Department of Defence's media section has refused since February 2, 2023 to respond to questions from the Examiner about when or whether the third tranche amount had been paid.
The Examiner made a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Treasury and Finance seeking documents which may detail the when and amount of payments.
In its decision the Assistant secretary of the International Economics and Security division Steph Gorecki Natik said he arranged for "officers to search Treasury records for material relevant to your request."
"Searches were undertaken of emails, the Treasury's file management system and the Parliamentary Document Management system.
"No documents were located.
"Accordingly I am satisfied that no such documents exist." The request was refused.
The Department of Defence sought an extension until May 12, 2023 for a similar Freedom of Information request.
The Albanese Government's October 2022-23 Regional Ministerial Budget Statement said that to date $18 million had been spent with $3 million in 2020-21 on the design phase and $15 million spent in 2021-22 spent on significant infrastructure upgrades and capital works.
"In 2022-23 $12 million has been budgeted for further significant infrastructure and capital works," the statement said.
"This commitment is to build additional infrastructure over 2021-24 in the form of a new Engineering Service Centre at the AMC."
Defence Industries Minister Pat Conroy's office was unable to clarify whether the $12 million had been granted.
However, Australian Maritime College principal Michael van Balen AO told the Examiner that the AMC had received $30 million.
"To this date we have expended or committed $22 million with the remainder [$8 million] in hand for stage 2 and stage 3 of the development," he said.
Mr van Balen said that the AMC was required to provide an update to the Department's Defence Science Technology Group on how the project was progressing.
He said equipment in relation to autonomous maritime systems had been ordered.
Mr van Balen said funds had been expended on the Underwater Collision Research Facility which was opened in October 2019 including highly precise equipment ordered and paid for from France, United Kingdom and the United States.
He said the AMC was in the throes of gaining equipment which would test the properties of material used in submarines.
An Iver 4 autonomous underwater vessel and a Wam-V catamaran had also been purchased.
He said the Wam-V (Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel) was a purpose built 6.5 metre catamaran which was an unmanned surface vessel which could communicate with an autonomous underwater vessel.
He said that the expenditure had been made on an accumulation of small things and it included an upgrade to facilities at the AMC's Beauty Point campus.
Mr van Balen said the business case for the MDIDP was for 58 jobs during construction and 150 jobs in the community.
Stages two and three of the MDIDP would comprise $90 million worth of expenditure.
Mr van Balen is optimistic that the recently announced AUKUS agreement for nuclear powered submarines can result in another $110 million worth of expenditure on a new hydrodynamic hub and new propulsive laboratory.
He said AMC was engaged with a US Government body Able Research and the UK Ministry of Defence on how AMC could contribute to the broader aims of AUKUS and the development of a national sovereign capability.
In 2021 the Department of Defence media section told the Examiner that the promised funding of $3 million had been transferred to AMC .
"In September 2020, a Project Manager was employed to oversee the design and delivery of the Defence and Maritime Innovation and Design Precinct (DMIDP)," it said.
"RARE Consulting PL, a Launceston based company, was contracted in December 2020 to provide a feasibility study for planned infrastructure enhancements within the DMIDP.
"GHD was engaged in December 2020 to undertake security assessments of the physical and digital requirements of university buildings to determine the work required to gain defence accreditation of the proposed secure spaces.
"The funding is also supporting engineering feasibility studies into proposed research capability upgrades within the DMIDP.
"Defence remains fully engaged with the University of Tasmania on this important project and looks forward to the critical science and engineering capabilities the precinct will offer.
"The project remains on time and on budget."
The May 2022-23 Morrison Government Budget refers to a $17.7 million for an upgrade to the Anglesea Barracks in Hobart, $11 million for an upgrade to barracks at Youngtown and $15.8 million for some barracks in North Launceston.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
