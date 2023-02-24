The Fast and Furious movie franchise may have made them popular, but the appetite to display Japanese cars keeps growing.
The Japanese Classic Tasmania will be at capacity on Sunday, with over 150 entries.
It's probably our biggest growing event.- Organiser Dylan Costello
Organiser Dylan Costello said it was the biggest of its kind in Tasmania.
"It's a forever growing event," Mr Costello said.
"We had 120 entries last year and it keeps getting a lot bigger every year. It's probably our biggest growing event."
He said its appeal was not having many other events of its scale with a focus on Japanese cars in the state.
The demographic Mr Costello expected the show to appeal to were those who grew up with the Fast and Furious movies.
"We have a wide range of Japanese cars ranging from 1960's up to the present," he said.
The range will include Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan and Datsun.
Whilst many of the brands are common on our roads, Mr Costello said unique cars would be on display.
"There will be a lot of imports, so cars not sold in Australia, as well as modified and customised cars coming along," he said.
Cars will line the museum's main car park and are expected to flow through to the adjacent overflow car park.
Patrons have been asked not to drive into either car park unless entered and accepted into the show.
It's the third time the show has run.
The day will run at the National Automobile of Tasmania in Invermay on Sunday February 26 between 10am and 2pm.
The show is free, while entry into the museum will be at a reduced price.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.