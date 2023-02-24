The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Japanese Classic Tasmania zooms into Automobile Museum on Sunday

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japanese Classic Tasmania organiser Dylan Costello with a 1989 Nissan Sylvia at the National Automobile of Tasmania ahead of the Japanese car exhibition. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Fast and Furious movie franchise may have made them popular, but the appetite to display Japanese cars keeps growing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.