Despite being previously jailed three times for evading police, a drug-affected 38-year-old man accelerated heavily and turned off his car's headlights when he saw police in Prossers Forest Rd in January.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said Scott Thomas Riley of Ravenswood was driving a red Ford Falcon about 10.40pm on January 22, 2023, when police turned on their emergency lights.
Riley, whose learner licence had been cancelled, drove to Hazelwood parade and began swerving from side to side, she said.
Police disengaged but saw the car drive into a reserve which they knew was a dead end and watched from a distance.
"The defendant attempted to exit the reserve but could not due to a barricade," she said.
"The driver and the passenger exited from the vehicle and the defendant was arrested."
Riley refused to cooperate with an attempt by police to take an oral fluid sample to test for the presence of drugs.
He also refused to provide an oral fluid sample at the Launceston Police station.
Defence counsel Jess Stewart said the father of seven instructed her: "I was stupid".
"He concedes that he has made some poor choices at certain times in his life," she said.
Ms Stewart said he had been using methylamphetamine at the time but had since stopped using despite being offered the drug several times while in prison.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he viewed the evasion of police as a relatively serious example of the crime.
"You turned headlights off and weaved across the road which created danger," he said.
"It was quite a sustained effort on your part to avoid interception."
Mr Stanton sentenced Riley to four months jail for evading police and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
He sentenced him to an additional three months jail for driving without a licence and refusing the oral fluid test and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
The sentence was backdated to January 22 when he was taken into custody.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
