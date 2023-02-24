The Examiner
Scott Thomas Riley evaded police for a fourth time

Updated February 24 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Scott Riley was jailed for the fourth time for evading police

Despite being previously jailed three times for evading police, a drug-affected 38-year-old man accelerated heavily and turned off his car's headlights when he saw police in Prossers Forest Rd in January.

