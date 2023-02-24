The Australian Musical Theatre Festival launched its 2023 program on Friday at Princess Theatre.
The launch featured Rachel Beck performing a number from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me On a Sunday, accompanied by Travis Hennessy. Webber has given the festival the rights to do a new version of this show, featuring Beck and local talent.
Artistic director Tyran Parke said the project started as a local festival, but was "growing and growing."
"The idea is that we get to celebrate the art form that everybody loves, we get to educate people and how to get into it and we also get to create new Australian musicals as well," he said.
COVID-19 was a huge disruption to the arts industry.
One of the festival's events, Ghost Light, commemorates this time. There is a superstition that if an empty theatre is ever left completely dark, a ghost will take up residence. To prevent this, a single ghostlight is left burning centre stage.
"I like to think that the ghosts in the theatre came out to play in that period of time, including the ones right here at the Princess Theater," Parke said.
Ghost Light brings to life the history of the theatre through song culminating in a special performance on a stage lit only by the ghost light.
Other festival highlights include a sing-a-long to A Sound of Music. Both Rachel Beck and Tyran Parke have a history with the musical with Parke playing Rolf and Beck playing Maria in the same production.
The festival also features an original musical, Paper Stars, about the life of the woman who wrote Mary Poppins.
Rachel Beck whose stage credits include Cats, Les Miserables, and Cabaret, will be performing her own musical This Girl which relives her greatest roles, her favourite moments and people she's worked with like Hugh Jackman and Todd McKenny - also one of the headliners in the festival.)
"It's full of a lot of different anecdotes, some secret stories," Beck said. "I suppose it exposes my journey as a single mum and someone who has had a very long career in the theatre and in the performing arts and all of its ups and downs. But it certainly is a celebration as well as musical theatre."
Parke said:
"There's also a lot of a lot of different kinds of performances that are not in the theaters.
"So they're in the parks and they're in the laneways. And they're in the vineyeards. So there's a whole gamut."
Both Parke and Beck also said that they're looking forward to working with local talent.
The Festival is supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, the City of Launceston, Theatre North and many local businesses.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival takes place from 17-21 May around various venues in Launceston. Tickets are on sale now from Theatre North.
More information can be found on the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
