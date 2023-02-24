NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood has outlined changes for this season, including the introduction of a player points system in the premier division.
She said there would be less restrictions on AFLW and VFLW players as well as Tasmania Devils players wanting to play in the NTFAW.
"Eventually both divisions will have player points but as the competition grows, we've got to be quite careful about how we manage that," Millwood said.
"So that the growth is contained and we look at sustainability before growth.
"That's why we've got a cap on the amount of teams."
Millwood explained why a points system had been introduced.
"It's to allow the talent development in the higher-skilled areas and it's about club sustainability," she said.
"It works the same as the men, if you grow your own (talent), you get a points discount and to bring them in from somewhere else they come (with higher points).
"So it encourages investment in the junior club and that's what we want - more investment in junior talent is only going to support the senior teams."
She spoke of how the system worked.
"We calculate the points based on whether they were a junior with your club, where they've played their senior footy, whether they've been to AFLW or VFLW and all of that has weight and discounts," she said.
"So if you've played VFLW you're at a certain level. But if you're a junior at that club, you get a (points) discount.
"In the first year, we weight them ourselves, we rate them and weight them and check them. When the following year rolls out, the clubs will do it themselves but we'll have quite clear oversight and so there's a checking mechanism.
"Each team has a cap on points on the day so your team sheet is capped at X amount of points. It's not your training squad or your club or registered players. It's the amount of points on the day on the team sheet."
Millwood elaborated on the changes for VFLW and AFLW players.
"There were restrictions around how the AFLW and VFLW players fitted in with our recruitment restrictions because we didn't want to have weighted teams, there was a restriction on the number," she said.
"But we've opened it up through the premier division now so they can have those players."
She explained the reason for the change.
"It's about pathways to an eventual VFW team here in the state," she said.
"Our highest competition needs to have the highest-skilled girls in it.
"If eventually we do have a VFLW team, those girls need to rest somewhere. So we need a very high-level community competition feeding those girls through."
Meanwhile, South Launceston, who won the division one premiership, have been promoted to the premier division while Hillwood have been relegated to division one.
East Coast Swans will join division one for their inaugural season, something Millwood is excited about.
"For two years, they've worked with their juniors. They've got a very established coach on board, Steve Dodd from Longford. He's moved down the coast," she said.
"They're very well organised and inclusive. They are very welcoming to females and always have been, there doesn't seem to be any clear male and female definitions around the club, even before female sport was mentioned.
"They've worked very closely with the netball association down there. Culturally, they're very strong so we're looking forward to having them in."
The fixture will be released early next week with the premier division to have 15 rounds and division one to have 14.
The top-four teams at the end of the season in each competition will play finals. Finals qualification for players will be five matches.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
