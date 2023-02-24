Day two of the Tasmanian Open provided mixed fortunes for the host state's competitors with both the men's and women's trophy still up for grabs.
Launceston Golf Club's Greg Longmore was the joint-leader heading into the second round alongside Heidelberg GC's Toby Walker.
However, it all unraveled for the Launcestonian after double-bogeys on the fifth and 14th holes blew his round out to a disappointing 77.
Meanwhile, it was another strong day for Walker, with his seven birdies giving him a two-stoke lead going into the final round.
Launceston golfer Daniel Smith was Tasmania's new leader, after a second-round 67 put him six-under and in second with fellow Tasmanian Simon Hawkes.
Royal Hobart's Hallie Meaburn led Tasmania's female competitors at the start of the day, with the golfer coming off an even-par round.
Similarly to Longmore, Meaburn was unable to consolidate her strong first round, slipping behind by two shots to the leader after a four-over 76.
The biggest mover on Friday was Launceston GC's Jorjah Bailey who revived her chances following an opening round 81.
Bailey improved by 13 shots to finish her second round four-under, catapulting her to equal-second.
Jigs Denby is the lone Tasmanian in the inclusion event and the King Islander found himself in a strong position, after he finished the opening round in second.
Denby's Friday was not as successful though, with his 18 points not enough to keep him in the top three ahead of Saturday.
Queenslander Keith Dobie has been unstoppable, finding himself with an almost unassailable 15-point lead heading into the final round.
