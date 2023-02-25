The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Foreboding feeling about rail trail development

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 25 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
RAIL TRAIL REGRET

So the new City of Launceston council has voted to throw their hat in with the North-East Rail Trail, but I think they'll live to regret it.

