Foreboding feeling about rail trail development

So the new City of Launceston council has voted to throw their hat in with the North-East Rail Trail, but I think they'll live to regret it.
By backing the Dorset Council's proposal, they have aligned themselves to a council under review from the Local Government Committee.
If we are to believe the whispers, this review is scathing in its contents and brings the whole Dorset council's management system into doubt.
Watch out City of Launceston, you may be lumbered with carrying the can on this occasion.
Ken Terry, Bridport
The release of the Regional Development Australia Tasmania strategic plan stands to be a watershed moment for co-operation between all levels of government, the community and industry, as well as a great opportunity for the state.
The Tasmanian Forest Products Association is pleased that the state's forestry industry has been earmarked as a key sector in the plan.
The TFPA is committed to working with RDA Tasmania in unlocking the potential our industry has across Tasmania.
The key priorities of the plan include raising economic potential, social and economic inclusion and prioritising the risk of climate change.
These are all areas the forestry industry is already a leader in.
We stand ready to assist RDA Tasmania's aims - for the benefit of all Tasmanians.
Nick Steel, Tasmanian Forest Products Association chief executive officer
The proposed AFL stadium earmarked to be built on the best prime land in Hobart at Macquarie Point was a unilateral thought bubble by ex-premier Peter Gutwein who dropped the ball, but handballed it on to Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
There has been no community consultation of this quite ridiculous and expensive proposal.
Monies are more urgently required elsewhere for under-resourced and essential services.
The AFL should be told the stadium was not on the table originally as we already have two AFL-approved grounds and a further upgrade is being provided at the UTAS stadium in Launceston.
From discussions and letters written, it's obvious than once again, this Liberal Government is out of step with the constituents it is supposed to represent.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
I have yet to speak to anyone who thinks the proposed covered stadium at Macquarie Point is even remotely justified or needed when we have such appalling numbers of homeless families and people in the state let alone the crises in health and public education.
I would love to see a statewide poll on this issue.
Christine Brooks, Beaconsfield
And so the call for a probe into Ashley goes on.
If there is to be a true investigation, the cone of silence needs to be lifted from those that have worked there.
I doubt that there are many if any halos to be found for those incarcerated.
An investigation allowing only one side of the situation serves no purpose, but only contributes to imagined hype.
A penny always has two sides to make it of any worth.
It appears that Ashley is not that penny.
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
OUR Indigenous people have lower life expectancy, higher incarceration rates, higher incidences of child mortality, poorer health and lower levels of education than the rest of the Australian community.
Graeme Barwick writes (The Examiner, February 18) that they already have a voice.
Well it's not working, Graeme, and it has not been working for some time.
One suspects that we have been listening, as you clearly have, through the filters of white privilege and stern judgement.
You write that how the First Nations were treated 200 years ago is disgraceful.
Are not their current circumstances, given we are one of the richest countries in the world, equally disgraceful?
Tony Newport, Hillwood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.