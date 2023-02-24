It is a family affair at Symmons Plains this weekend with former V8 Supercars driver Steve Johnson racing at the same track as his son, Jett.
The pair are second and third generation drivers respectively, with Dick - Steve's father - a motorsport legend himself.
Steve and Jett will both be driving Ford Mustangs, however in separate series, with the former driving in the Touring Car Masters and the latter in the Trans Am series.
Steve was understandably excited to share the weekend with his son, but he admitted it comes with a lot of extra work.
"It's awesome, it makes me busy though," he said with a chuckle. "There's a lot going on, making sure he's okay, making sure the guys are okay on the Trans Am side, so busy in that regard.
"Sometimes I can help him with regards to track conditions and what things are like and what to look for, what's different and what could potentially not be great on track, so I can feed a little bit of that information back to Jett.
"It is good to be racing on the same weekend as him but it does definitely does make it busy."
Johnson, who was returning to the Tasmanian track for the first time since 2021, finished four tenths off the top three in practice and claimed it was difficult to gain too much out of it due to track conditions.
"We wanted to go back out and have a bit more of a practice, but there was a lot of oil put down on the track," he said.
Johnson had no such issues qualifying, with the 48-year-old's 55.3-second lap securing pole position by three tenths over Devonport's John Bowe.
The three-time V8 Supercars race-winner said he was pleased to be back.
"I've been coming here for so long, it seems to not change," he said. "The weather is awesome, it's not 10 degrees, it's nice and warm.
"I love it down here. I love the track even though it's a quite a short track, it's got a bit of character, it's got fast and slow-paced corners.
"I just really enjoy driving around Symmons Plains, so it's good to be back."
As for his Mustang, Johnson said it was improving with every race.
"We did the last three rounds in it last year and the car is very nicely built," he said.
"We did have to do some work to it to make it better in regards to the balance of the car and the behavioral aspect of the car, but by the end of last year the car was really good.
"Now it's just a matter of fine-tuning tweaks and just trying to be consistent to win races and win championships.
"She's got to finish all the races, that's the biggest thing for us is to make sure the car's reliable, fast enough to be up the front and then I guess the rest of the stuff is up to me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.