Safety and road use were central themes in the e-scooter trail review brought to City of Launceston council at their Thursday meeting.
The council accepted all eight recommendations outlined in the e-Scooter Trial Evaluation report including clear promotion of roles, introduction of restrictive parking areas, signage changes, conditions of permits and expectations and permit fee.
E-scooters are now also referred to as personal mobility devices, which can be used on footpaths, shared paths and some local roads.
The report was themed around safety, efficiency, use of road and risk which was taken directly from public feedback.
Councillor Alan Harris who moved the recommendation, said regulations for use of PMDs was of great concern.
"To me, what clearly is something that needs to be well promoted out there is the age of a legal rider," he said, also mentioning multiple people riding one PMD or without helmets.
Cr Harris said signage for where e-scooters cannot be used was important as many people now had private PMDs.
"The geo-fencing that occurs on a rental does not occur on a privately owned scooter," he said.
Inspector Nathan Johnston said police often work with local councils about e-scooters and PMDs matters.
"Policing of e-scooters is no different to policing of any other vehicle or motor vehicle and it is considered part of day-to-day activities for Tasmania Police," he said.
"The community are reminded to use e-scooters responsibly to ensure the safe of riders and other road users."
The Access Advisory Committee were also consulted for the review. Committee chair Cr Andrea Dawkins said it was of real importance to this committee.
"It has been spelled out [PMD rideshares] this gives more people more opportunities where they need to go," she said.
The council will now negotiate with rideshare operators to implement recommendations.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
