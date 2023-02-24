Since growing up together, Emma Manix-Geeves and Courtney Webb have taken different paths.
Although once tempted to move away, Manix-Geeves stayed in Tasmania and has held her spot through weight of runs, whereas Webb made the move to South Australia for her development.
Now, the two former Trevallyn Primary School students meet in Saturday's WNCL grand final at Bellerive Oval for the second consecutive season.
"It's something that growing up through under-age, we always thought we'd be on the same team but to play Courts for a second year in a row in a grand final is great for Northern Tasmanian cricket," Manix-Geeves said.
"Hopefully when we win, it is heartbreaking to see someone that you grew up with on the other side of it but I wish her nothing but the best.
"Hopefully she doesn't get the better of us this year but it's really good to see her playing good cricket and she took an opportunity in SA when she did and she hasn't looked back.
"Hopefully we can get the chocolates again this year but it's good to see her doing well and it's just good for Tassie cricket to have girls on the big stage."
Since duelling for Riverside and South Launceston in Cricket North competition as teenagers, Manix-Geeves and Webb have had standout seasons in the WNCL.
Following up from her 104* in last year's final, Manix-Geeves has hit three half-centuries this season, while Webb scored her maiden century and hit another in her side's next game.
After last year's disappointment, Webb is looking forward to facing off against her former schoolmate again.
"It's great for Launceston cricket and I know the South Launceston Cricket Club, my old team, a lot of the girls drove down for the game last year and while they were probably going for Tassie, it was nice to know that they were definitely there supporting me as well," Webb said.
"It's great for cricket in Northern Tassie and whether you're playing for your home state or moving states to get your best opportunity, it's exciting and great that as a couple of Trevallyn girls, we'll be in the final this weekend."
Launceston-born cricketer Courtney Webb's growth has continued - named WNCL player of the year ahead of the league's final in Hobart on Saturday.
The 23-year-old hit 511 runs at an average of 51.10 this season, sitting third in the league's tally as she polled 22 votes to beat Nicola Carey and Laura Harris (21).
Speaking to The Examiner earlier this week, Webb felt like she had a slow start to the season before "playing freely and positively" when the runs came.
"I was working on a few different things throughout winter, trying to add some more shots to my game and try and become that 360 [degree] player and become really difficult to set fields to," she said.
"It was just about coming up with better plans and having more patience, constructing an innings a bit better and not letting pressure situations throughout the batting innings get to me which I would have when I was a little bit younger."
The opportunity to improve on last year's WNCL grand final loss is one that excites the former Tasmanian-contracted player.
The top-order batter said the South Australian group had worked "pretty hard" since the defeat and have seen improvement across new and established players.
"We've been able to get Maddie Penna across from the ACT and she just adds a bit of extra depth to our batting order," Webb said.
"Last year's loss we all took pretty tough so we've trained with a lot of purpose and motivation this year.
"I think you when you look at the likes of Jemma Barsby, Kate Peterson and even Emma De Broughe, who had a good year last year, they've all stepped up their game yet again."
While Webb relocated to South Australia for the 2020-21 season, she still has family in Tasmania, with her mum, dad and grandfather all set to drive down to Hobart for the final.
"I know they love coming to watch and they were there last year for the disappointment so hopefully they're there when we're on a different side of the story this year and hopefully we can bring home the trophy back to SA."
Saturday's grand final gets under way at 2.05pm.
