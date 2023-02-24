The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Exclusive

Emma Manix-Geeves and Courtney Webb ready to meet in WNCL final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
February 24 2023 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rick Smith, Getty Images and file

Since growing up together, Emma Manix-Geeves and Courtney Webb have taken different paths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.