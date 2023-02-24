False claims delayed North East track, Greg Howard says

Dorset Council mayor says he is tired of people "playing games" with the long-awaited North East Rail Trail bike track.
He said on Friday money and time had been wasted with a lot of misinformation and false claims delaying the process.
After years since it was first put into development, the final piece of the North East Rail Trail was approved by City of Launceston council on Thursday.
The bike track will run from Lilydale in Launceston municipality through Dorset Council up to Scottsdale.
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said the track would have been built and in operation by now if not for so many delays.
The controversial project has faced many hurdles including the Dorset side of the project being taken to Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after it was first approved with a focus on contamination issues.
In regards to the key concern of contamination, Cr Howard said he wasn't concerned.
"That allegation was already tried at the tribunal," he said. "It's absolute and complete nonsense."
He said he wouldn't be surprised if the Launceston development application was taken to TASCAT.
The development application was deeply interrogated during Thursday's Launceston council meeting, with councillors even pushing for a two-week extension to wrap their heads around some of the details around contamination concerns.
Cr Susie Cai was one of the councillors who pushed for more time.
"A DA of this magnitude should involve more consultation," she said.
Dorset Council, as applicants, refused this extension.
Cr Howard said the two-week extension wasn't approved because the majority of information was already available.
"If [Launceston councillors] they can't read the information already available in the timeframe, then a lot of them shouldn't be on council," he said.
Councillor Tim Walker said councillors weren't being given space to represent their community.
"I am bothered by process and communication with Dorset council," he said.
Cr Howard said Dorset Council responded "appropriately to all the requests from City of Launceston council".
"It's not our fault that they failed to consult with the community in Lilydale about the car park, they got that wrong and paid the price," he said.
After any appeal, the next stage will be Dorset Council writing to Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson for approval to remove the railway tracks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.