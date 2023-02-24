The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset mayor not concerned over contamination claims after marathon meeting over DA

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
False claims delayed North East track, Greg Howard says

Dorset Council mayor says he is tired of people "playing games" with the long-awaited North East Rail Trail bike track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.