Rather than a boost as well to the AFL's promised contribution towards the $1 billion cost of Macquarie Point stadium, it remains at the pitiful $15 million offered in December. And, to rub salt into the wound, McLachlan also confirmed that there would be no Tasmanian team without the $1 billion stadium. Until mid-last year, the team and the stadium were two entirely different issues, but now they are locked inextricably together. McLachlan and Tasmanian Premier Rockliff assured their business audiences yesterday the additional money being promised by the AFL put the league and the government closer to achieving the dream of state team, which depends more than ever now on the stadium. Despite the assurances, to achieve both stadium and team seems an impossibly optimistic outcome.

