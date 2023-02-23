The Examiner

After lifting its offer to $360m from the $15m promised two months ago to back a Tasmanian AFL team, the AFL has confirmed that it is still only putting $15m towards the $1bn Mac Point stadium. AFL's Gillon McLachlan says, no stadium, no team

Updated February 23 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 9:00pm
A shimmering creative artist's impression of the possible, maybe, probably not Macquarie Point stadium that the AFL wants the state government to build

LAST week only half a dozen players turned up for Glenorchy's first grade training session. Once one of the state's top teams, that produced player-coaches of the calibre of Peter Hudson and Rodney Eade who went on to reach the pinnacle of the game, it is struggling for survival.

