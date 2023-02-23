LAST week only half a dozen players turned up for Glenorchy's first grade training session. Once one of the state's top teams, that produced player-coaches of the calibre of Peter Hudson and Rodney Eade who went on to reach the pinnacle of the game, it is struggling for survival.
Meanwhile, 10 kms to the south, the site for the $1 billion Macquarie Point stadium was once again the hot topic of discussion during the brief visit to Tasmania this week by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, whose main message was to confirm The Examiner's exclusive report that the AFL had upped its support for a Tasmanian AFL entrant to $360 million over the team's initial 10 years.
Most of this money would be well spent and welcomed in Tasmania, consisting mainly investment on community participation programs and development of young male and female players.
Rather than a boost as well to the AFL's promised contribution towards the $1 billion cost of Macquarie Point stadium, it remains at the pitiful $15 million offered in December. And, to rub salt into the wound, McLachlan also confirmed that there would be no Tasmanian team without the $1 billion stadium. Until mid-last year, the team and the stadium were two entirely different issues, but now they are locked inextricably together. McLachlan and Tasmanian Premier Rockliff assured their business audiences yesterday the additional money being promised by the AFL put the league and the government closer to achieving the dream of state team, which depends more than ever now on the stadium. Despite the assurances, to achieve both stadium and team seems an impossibly optimistic outcome.
It is ironic, according to football sources who spoke to The Examiner, that the state and the AFL were close to doing a deal two years ago to get a team in the competition for a total cost to the state of $180 million to support the new team in its first 10 years.
That cost to the government has blown out very substantially now. First there is the contribution of $375 million, mostly borrowed, towards the stadium build, plus $144 million to support the team in its early years, plus $50 million for a high-performance centre. The debate now has become all about the stadium, not the team, although the team is dependent on the stadium. And the stadium is all about whether there is enough money.
Even if the state can come up with the $375 million, the elephant in the room, the big gap in the equation, is the federal government, which has been asked to contribute $240 million to the stadium. Jeremy Rockliff says he has had some positive discussions with Prime Minister Albanese. But Albo has been very circumspect in his public comments. Federal Labor has a mountain of fiscal commitments ahead of a stadium in Hobart.
As a Labor politician, his instincts would have him eyeing off the federal seat of Bass, which holds the UTAS stadium that would be the Tassie team's temporary ground while Macquarie Point is being built. Sure, as the AFL and the state Premier assured everyone, there would be state-wide economic benefits IF Macquarie Point is funded and built. It's a big decision for federal Labor. Does it want Bass back? Or a pat on the back for the $240 million spend in Hobart?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.