A new book for children "We love country", produced by the Department of Education, Children and Young people, will be rolling into schools this week.
The picture book explores the Tasmanian Aboriginal experience and the community's connection to country and was developed in collaboration with the Aboriginal Education Services and Early Learning.
It is authored by Leanne Pelikan, Kylie Dickson and Nicole Smith. At one point, all three authors worked for the Department.
The project was sparked by a dearth of children's books that represented Tasmanian aboriginal identity and culture for children under 5.
The story is told through a child learning from her grandmother about country through the five senses.
"Learning through your sense is how most of us start," Co-author Kylie Dickson said.
She said the team asked themselves "If we're out on country, what is it that we see, smell, hear that reminds us of country?"
Leanne Pelikan said the book is "about sharing and passing on our ways of learning from Tasmania's Aboriginal people to the wider community."
The team worked extensively with illustrators Jamin and Luke Emmerton who are local artists to accurately capture their experiences.
They spoke in detail about the different places and the sensations associated with each one. The illustrators in turn did detailed research on the various landscapes around Tasmania.
The event was launched on Thursday this week at Heritage Forest Park in Mowbray with a Welcome to Country in an indigenous language.
The event was introduced by the Department's Deputy Secretary for Development and Support, Jodee Wilson
"A picture book like We love Country helps our children to understand and value our Tasmanian Aboriginal histories and cultures, particularly Aboriginal people's connection to Country," she said.
READ MORE: Chopper tests LGH's new helipad site
"When families spend time together reading and talking, not only do children benefit from enjoying a story, they also learn new words which is good for their vocabulary development."
All children who attend any of the Department's birth to four years programs across the state will receive their very own, take-home copy of We love Country.
Copies of We love Country will also soon be shared with Education and Care services, and Catholic and Independent birth to four years programs across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.