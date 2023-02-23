The Examiner
Gillon McLachlan's Tasmanian visit brings high aspiration for AFL

Josh Partridge
February 23 2023
Gillon McLachlan speaks in Launceston. Insets: NTFA president Scott Rigby (left), head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill (right). Pictures by Rod Thompson, file

Doubling participation numbers is among AFL Tasmania's aspirations following AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan's Tasmanian visit.

