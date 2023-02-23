Doubling participation numbers is among AFL Tasmania's aspirations following AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan's Tasmanian visit.
Speaking in Hobart and Launceston on Thursday, McLachlan announced a $360 million spending package from the AFL - contingent on federal government funding - to assist Tasmania over the aspiring club's first decade.
The majority of the package - $209m - will be distributed to cover a variety of funding to ensure a strong Tasmanian side, while $93m will go to grassroots and $33m to academy development.
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill is looking "to take the quantum leap" with the sport on the Apple Isle.
"If we get a team in this state, it opens up an opportunity and we're determined to seize it," he said.
"What that means is doubling participation across the state, [putting a] footy in every child's hand and having participation programs all around the state to give everyone - boy and girl - an opportunity to get the joys out of footy and maybe aspire to be part of a Tasmanian AFL team."
To help those aspirations, McLachlan confirmed that new academies will be set up in Launceston and Penguin and a Tasmanian side will have list concessions with priority access to local players.
He compared the potential pathway model to the Sydney Swans' Academy, which has seen the likes of Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney graduate into genuine stars of the sport.
"The [state would have the] most complete player pathway, equal to anywhere in the country with regional academies that give equal opportunity to the rich football regions in Tasmania," McLachlan said.
"Whether you are from Smithton, St Helens or Snug you can play locally, be identified into an academy and strive to be part of this Tasmanian team."
Scott Rigby, the president of the Northern Tasmanian Football Association, which has been the starting point for several of Tasmanian AFL players, spoke of the importance of the pathway model.
"Pathways is a big subject that we talk about a lot, this provides the opportunity for those players to aspire at the top level within our own community," he said.
"They don't have to go for those opportunities on the mainland, like they do at the moment. We can actually inspire within our own community spaces to achieve at this level."
The potential of a $93m injection into the grassroots game was described by Gill as a "shot in the arm of footy in Tasmania" and something that would "transform footy in the state".
Rigby agreed, highlighting that McLachlan's announcement could change the sport at all levels.
"It's exactly what we've all talked about for so many years," he said.
"It's an exciting time for community footy and everyone involved in our competition - people should be very happy with that and the opportunities ahead will be endless."
From an administration level, he's hopeful that the funding could help the clubs that are struggling under the current model.
Rigby is also hopeful that Northern Tasmanians can get behind the idea of a new stadium based in Hobart.
Meanwhile, McLachlan said the AFL commission and clubs made it clear the stadium was the last key requirement for a Tasmanian side.
The chief executive quashed several rumours regarding the stadium's development.
"I would note that new or fully redeveloped stadiums were a prerequisite for Gold Coast Suns and GWS Giants prior to entry in the AFL competition," McLachlan said.
"To be clear this is not and has never been just a Tasmanian requirement.
"Our fans want, deserve, and expect the best experience and the best experience needs the best stadiums and the supporters are voting with their feet.
"That is why there can be no team without a stadium. We need to set up a team for future success, not for future failure. It is that simple."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.