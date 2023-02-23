Rapist demanded sex for food

A 48-year-old man demanded sexual acts in return for food in a heinous and degrading case of sexual abuse of a child heard in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Thursday.
Justice Robert Pearce sentenced the former Waverley man who pleaded guilty last week to persistent sexual abuse of a child between February 2013 and September 2017.
He said it was an unusually serious case which featured the degrading and humiliating behaviour of him requiring sex acts in exchange for food, some violence, a breach of trust and persisted until she spoke up.
Justice Pearce said the abuse continued over a period of four and half years when she was eight years old until 13 years old.
She was the man's step daughter and suffered several mental health conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and was on the autism spectrum.
The abuse began when he had access to her after the breakdown of the relationship with her mother.
Justice Pearce said the abuse involved vaginal, oral and anal rape as well indecent assault.
"The abuse occurred with such frequency that the dates are imprecise," he said.
He said that sexual acts occurred nearly every time he visited.
"You would rape her in your bed or wake up and you were in her bed," Justice Pearce said.
"One time her brother came in and she sent him away."
Justice Pearce said that there was ejaculation in some if not most of the cases of penetration.
Other aggravating factors were that he used strength to restrain her, intercourse caused her pain, he placed his hand over her mouth and showed her pornographic magazines and films.
Justice Pearce said a cruel irony of the case was that he had been sexually abused as a child and suffered what he had inflicted.
The court heard that the man fled Tasmania in August 2019 after being charged and was not extradited back from Western Australia until August 2022.
"Because of her age and the number and nature of the assaults over a prolonged period this is a very bad example of the crime," he said.
"The abuse was when she was very young, the majority being when she was under 13 years old."
In a victim impact statement, the girl said she felt a sense of isolation and helplessness.
"You robbed her of a happy childhood," he said.
"One can only imagine her level of desperation and helplessness while this was going on."
Justice Pearce said the man would have been jailed for 15 years if he had not pleaded guilty.
"I convict you and sentence you to 12 years' jail from August 9, 2022 and order that you serve a minimum of eight years before applying for parole," he said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
