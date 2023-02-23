The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gillon McLachlan breaks down $360 million funding package for Tasmanian team

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan addresses media in Launceston. Picture by Rod Thompson.

AFL chief Gill McLachlan says a $360 million contribution from the league towards a Tasmanian team will not include new funding for the required new stadium in Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.