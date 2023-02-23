With the Exeter Show around the corner, the future of the agricultural show hinges on the support of the community, says organiser.
Exeter Show Society Inc vice president Hilary Keeley was full of praise for the backing the show received from the West Tamar.
"We have the most amazing community that supports us," Mrs Keeley said.
She said the future of the show came down to that assistance.
"If the community doesn't support the show, we don't have a show," she said.
"And volunteers, each year they're getting older and we need to encourage younger ones to show up. And some are there, such as Rural Youth looking after the dog jumping and pet parade."
The Exeter Show Society is a small committee who own and maintain the Exeter Showground. Mrs Keeley said a band of six member regularly maintain the ground.
"The rest of us then pitch in when we can. But come show time, the number of volunteers increases to around 55 people," she said.
"People just come out of the woodwork and just know what to do."
Many of those volunteers pitch in with the important jobs on Friday, which include stewards in the show hall helping organise entries for various competitions.
They then clear everyone out of the hall by 8.30pm for the judges to run their eye over entries.
Volunteers then help write out cards with the placings, which Mrs Keeley said often kept those workers through to midnight.
"So Saturday morning, we're all ready to open up at 8.30am," Mrs Keeley said.
"Everyone wants to be in there early.
"It's wonderful how it does all come together."
She said sponsors were also an important element to sustaining the show.
"We have businesses from Legana, down to Launceston and up to Beauty Point," she said. "The show is a big thing, not just for Exeter, but for the West Tamar."
The Exeter Show will return for the first time since COVID-19 on Saturday.
It last narrowly forged ahead in 2020 before the start of pandemic's restrictions.
Favourites will be back, including the show hall entries, woodchopping, Boris the extreme bicycle stunts.
"It's going to be a nice day," Mrs Keeley said.
"And the showman guild are putting the rides up today [Thursday] and they say they've got two bigger and better rides going up."
With the pet parade set to be a highlight, Mrs Keeley encouraged anyone with a pet to turn up on the day to enter the parade, with entries open from 9am on Saturday.
Tickets for the Exeter Show can be purchased online at Ticketbo.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
