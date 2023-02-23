John Bowe has downplayed the significance of his final season in motorsport after the champion driver decided to make 2023 his last full campaign after more than 45 years of racing.
The 68-year-old, two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will drive a Holden Torana at Symmons Plains in the Touring Car Masters series, a championship he has won six times, with the last time being in 2021.
The Devonport driver said he wasn't feeling overly nostalgic ahead of the event.
"I don't know how I'll react at the end of the year, but at the moment I think there's too much attention on me, so it's more of a nuisance than anything," Bowe joked.
The V8 Supercars veteran was relaxed heading into the race, claiming he hadn't put any expectations on the season.
"No, not really. I want to be competitive because that's the way I'm brain-trained," he said.
"But if I win, I win. If I don't win, of course I want to win, everybody wants to win, but I'll be fine if I don't.
"But having raced for so long your psyche is to do the best you can, so that's what I want to do and hopefully yield some results."
Another series beginning their 2023 campaign in Tasmania is the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship, which is an open-wheel category.
One of the punters' favourites to take home the title is Jordan Boys, 25, who is entering his first full season, having driven in two races last year.
Driving for Garry Rogers Motorsport, Boys said he doesn't want to waste any time.
"I want to get off on the right foot and just be solidly inside that top five and then I'd like to finish up on the podium come the end of the weekend," he said.
"It's important to me to try and start the season on a positive note, so we're gonna be pushing pretty hard tomorrow to try and get some good practice in and set myself up."
While drivers often speak of the importance of the hairpin leading into the back straight, Boys said because of where the driver sits in an open-wheeler, the fluctuation on the start-finish straight caught his eye.
"It's got quite a bit of an elevation change into turn one there, which makes it really tricky," he said.
"On paper it looks like a really simple track, but it's quite technical and a few tenths make a massive difference.
"It's going to be about really dialing yourself in and not making any mistakes, because if you stuff up qualifying, you'll be in the back half and that makes it a hard weekend."
Symmons Plains action begins at 10.30am on Friday.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
