Saturday's Perth and Hadspen clash is all but certain to decide who hosts next week's elimination final between the pair.
Both sides sit two points behind second-placed Evandale Panthers, who face ACL this weekend, and will play each other next week if the Panthers win.
Mat Devlin's Perth are coming off a strong bowling and fielding performance and the coach knows how important Saturday's match-up is.
"It's extremely important for us to make sure that we take some momentum into finals and a win this weekend would be fantastic for us," he said.
"It's been a little while since we've managed to get a win over them, they've held the wool for as long as I can remember - it's my third year coaching and I don't believe we've won before.
"It would be really nice to be able to take a really good win for the club leading into finals - if we play them again the following week, it would be on our home ground."
The Demons will be unchanged for the second consecutive week, while Hadspen coach Liam Reynolds also knows how big this game is.
"Obviously it's pretty important just to fine tune things, we're going to play the same team twice in two weeks, so it will be pretty important there," he said.
"We'll still focus on us and what we've got to do right - that's the main thing."
He praised the match-winning efforts of Johnathan Marsden and Ethan Conway last week, who combined for an unbeaten 154-run partnership.
"It was really good for Jono to bring up his first century for the club and hopefully he can continue that form this week and into the finals," Reynolds said.
"Ethan as well, he's in the same boat - it was really good to see them both get amongst the runs coming into finals, it just adds that extra depth for our batting line-up."
If victorious, Longford will secure an undefeated home-and-away season as they face Diggers at Hagley.
The Tigers also achieved the feat in 2019-20 but will be hoping for a better end to their year as they were defeated in that grand final.
"You don't set that at the start of the year but now that we are pretty close, it's a good goal to try and reach and finish off the year strongly heading into finals," coach Richard Howe said.
Howe's side had the bye last week - one that he said came at the right time as bodies were rested leading into finals.
Their opponents have picked up two victories as they returned to premier league for the first time since 2017-18.
Longford provided a major challenge for them last time they met as the Tigers made 233 before bolwing Diggers out for just 46.
Two sides that just sit outside the finals window meet as Trevallyn hosts Legana.
Drew Clark's home side are a game and a half outside of the top four - winning seven matches and losing five this season.
They defeated the Durhams by just 14 runs in their match-up earlier this season, making 8-233 as recent returnee Matthew Kerrison top scored against the side he played for in 2018-19.
Tate Jacob's Legana side have been dismissed cheaply in the past two weeks - bowled out for 56 against Longford and 60 against Perth - and will be eager to make improvements for their final game.
A win for the in-form Evandale Panthers will lock them in for the qualifying final next week, with ACL standing in their way this weekend.
The Panthers have won four in a row since a loss to Longford in the first week after the Christmas break to charge up the ladder.
ACL have won four games this season - picking up wins against Legana, Western Tiers (twice) and Diggers - and were in a dominant position over Perth before rain intervened earlier this year.
Their last two weeks have shown their highs and lows, scoring 275 to defeat Western Tiers a fortnight ago before being dismissed for 114 against Trevallyn last week.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
