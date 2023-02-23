The Examiner
Premier Jeremy Rockliff talks up new Tasmanian team after AFL funding announcement

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has told an audience that a new stadium in Tasmania was a hard sell to the public, but the government would continue its efforts to see it built.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has told an AFL luncheon in Hobart that the best political decisions were often the hardest to make.

