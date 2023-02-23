Stolen Barbie doll found at drug addict's house

A George Town drug addict was in possession of 11 firearms and $31,000 worth of stolen property when police raided his home last year.
Nicholas Raymond Williams, 39, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Launceston to drugs, and firearms charges and five counts of receiving stolen property on August 8, 2022.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin said Williams barricaded himself in his bedroom which had an internal padlock when police executed a search warrant.
She said he stole a large coin collection, ornamental swords and work tools worth $15,000 from a George Town home, a Barbie doll and guitar worth $4,000 from a second home, medical equipment worth $1,000 from a third home, a road bike and barbecue worth $4,450 from a fourth and welding equipment worth $6,600 from a fifth home.
Police found four firearms or firearm parts in the bedroom before searching a motor vehicle and finding more weapons, ammunition and two silencers.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a gel blaster which was a replica of a M4. The court heard that a licence was required for this weapon replica, but Williams had never held a licence.
Snaplock bags of methylamphetamine were found and there was evidence of drug sales on his mobile phone.
Williams was also in possession of $5,000 worth of fireworks.
Ms Radin said he had been in jail since August.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said that Williams was a well regarded boilermaker who was the foreman of an engineering firm when his drug problems started after a relationship breakdown.
She said the crimes were to finance his drug addiction.
She asked Justice Robert Pearce to order an assessment to find whether Williams was suitable for a drug treatment order.
Justice Pearce told Williams that he would order the report but it was no indication what he would do.
He remanded him in custody for sentence in April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.