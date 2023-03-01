Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
Making a bold statement in architectural brilliance, no expense has been spared in this bespoke home.
The open plan kitchen, living and dining is truly spectacular. Boasting spotted gum ceilings, a feature handcrafted double storey stone fireplace and breathtaking panoramic river, city, and mountain views.
The gourmet kitchen features a sleek design of beautiful timber joinery, integrated high quality European appliances and a generous butler's pantry.
Pairing family functionality with modern sophistication, this unique home offers multiple living areas for the whole family to enjoy including a rumpus room, study room, gym and an impressive indoor/ outdoor alfresco room, with a built-in oven, barbecue, bar fridge and wood fire.
Offering 464m2 internally, this desirable home features four to five bedrooms, all generous in size, with the guest room featuring a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.
The expansive master suite is set across its own level and features a substantial walk-in wardrobe, generous ensuite, with a double shower and double vanity and stunning views.
Set on 1,143m2 of land, externally the home continues to impress with a private, flat grass rear yard perfect for children and pets. This bespoke home is a rare offering, so don't delay.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
