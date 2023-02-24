Evandale's new women's coach Marlie Lukic has a great understanding of the issues female players face and is pumped to lead the NTFAW division one team this season.
Lukic, who has been playing with the Eagles since their inaugural NTFAW campaign in 2017, has taken the reins from former coach Andrew Boyd who took the side to a semi-final last year.
While Lukic hasn't coached before she has been part of the Eagles' leadership group since 2019.
"This was an opportunity which was too good to pass up and I owe the club a lot," she said.
"And I wanted to be able to provide for the club and the women coming through, a perspective that they would have potentially missed out on should they have chosen a male coach."
Lukic offered insight into some of the challenges she'd noticed for players during her playing career.
"There's a lot of masculinity associated with football and I think definitely in the beginning women tried to emulate that culture," she said.
"And as the years have progressed we've come to identify the specific needs that are isolated to women.
"And that's got a lot to do with understanding what extracurricular commitments women have.
"The nature of work is typically shift work and availability is quite limited, especially on weekends when it comes to family."
Lukic said the Eagles were eager to get stuck into the season after falling to George Town by 32 points in last year's finals.
"It's such a tight competition this year, especially with South Launceston moving up," she said.
"It's going be a bit of a scramble for the cup.
"Our biggest focus is really developing a stronger culture and game style through the girls enjoying playing with each other.
"A lot of that comes with recruiting and bringing new girls into the club but also strengthening existing members and lifting their presence in the team and their ongoing commitment to the club."
The 2018 premiership player noted how beneficial it had been to have the first generation of young players coming through.
"Having that stability coming through with some juniors being able to pass on knowledge and the women being receptive to that new knowledge as well has created a very interesting environment," she said.
"It's making a lot of people want to stay in the sport because one of the biggest issues we had in the beginning was the transiency of teams."
Lukic, who hopes to coach from the sidelines for most of the season, spoke of how women's footy had developed in general across the years.
"It's moving away from a contested ball to a much more methodical woman's chess-like game, which is exciting to watch," she said.
Lukic joins the likes of Old Launcestonians' Abbey Green, Scottsdale's Mikayla Binns and Meander Valley co-mentors Charlotte How and Kia Rogers as NTFAW female coaches.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
