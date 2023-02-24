The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Marlie Lukic will coach Evandale in NTFAW season 2023

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Evandale women's football coach Marlie Lukic at UTAS Stadium this week. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Evandale's new women's coach Marlie Lukic has a great understanding of the issues female players face and is pumped to lead the NTFAW division one team this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.