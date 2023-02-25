The environmental NIMBY lobby should decide whether they want wind power or not.
Is it to be wind, or would they rather more hydro dams or dirty power from those grubby coal-fired power stations in mainland states?
Tasmania is unique in that we produce 100 per cent clean, renewable energy, but our do-good synthetic saviours of the planet are still fighting the old dams and forestry wars.
Their No Dams campaign of the 1980s is quietly on the backburner because hydro electricity is now in favour, like we were once at war with Japan and now we're buddies.
The old greens movement says the No Dams campaign was warranted because a sensitive (Franklin) river eco system was involved.
But that doesn't stack up because they also opposed the King and Anthony power schemes, which the Hawke Government in 1984 subsidised as part of the Franklin dam compensation package. Neither scheme was located in a sensitive area.
This past week I groaned upon hearing of environmental protest against the $1.2 billion, 900-megawatt Robbins Island wind farm project.
This is a big deal because some European countries get 20 per cent of their power from wind.
Australia gets almost 10 per cent of its energy from wind and this supply will grow as more wind farms are built.
As Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently said, just one rotation of an offshore wind farm turbine - just one - generates as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation generates in a day.
This giant project involves more than 150 turbines.
It's so big the developer ACEN Australia has mindlessly agreed to shut down the whole shebang for half the year, for the sake of a stupid canary-size bird that has been on life support since the 1980s.
I flew to Melaleuca in Tasmania's south-west in 1991 with the then Environment Minister Harry Holgate to herald the beginning of the mission, to save the orange bellied parrot from itself.
This perennial parasite has sucked millions out of our scarce environment budget to keep it flying, but alas it won't flap a wing unless it hears the sound of a cash register.
After more than 30 years on the endangered list the parrot should be taken off life support and left to fend for itself, but no, a legion of turbines will fall silent for six months so this pampered parrot can safely migrate.
The Bob Brown Foundation contends that the clean energy benefits of the Robbins Island project are outweighed by the impact on scenery and bird life.
Okay, so we'll build more dams, import more dirty coal-fired power from mainland states, or build our own coal-fired power stations, just like Wesley Vale and the Tamar Valley project.
In truth the movement that once whimsically looked to the west for the nirvana of solar and wind power, is adept at effortlessly changing the goal posts to demonise whatever suits it.
I laughed for a whole month some years ago when the Greens were piping hot for draining Lake Pedder.
They usually wheel out this policy at election time when they're stuck for a cause.
I'm fine with that because I also want to see it drained and restored.
The Hydro once flew me over the lake in a chopper and I could see the original beach round the edges.
But then an obscure scientist named Nigel Forteath cautioned about the restoration because it might impact the habitat of the humble platypus that lives around the edges of the lake.
It was so embarrassing since the emblem for the Wilderness Society at the time was the humble platypus.
The Greens monstered poor Forteath over his comments.
The environment movement has scored so many victories since the Lake Pedder fiasco in 1973, I don't mind if they occasionally fall on their face.
The state already has a stack of wind farms supporting our renewable energy market - Musselroe (168 megawatts), Granville Harbour (122), Cattle Hill (144), Bluff Point (140) and Studland (75).
They are the most efficient energy source, non-toxic, can go on forever and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels which are the origin of greenhouse gases that cause global warming.
In 1987 I was sent to the tiny town of Ravenshoe in Queensland's far north (Pop.1400) to cover a town meeting between timber industry workers and federal environment minister Graham Richardson.
The Hawke Government had just shut down the local timber industry by nominating the Daintree forests for World Heritage listing.
I went back for a look a few years ago.
Two things stood out for me on my sentimental return.
The Atherton Tablelands is so majestic I could see why parts of it easily made the World Heritage register.
Secondly, what stunned me as I drove into the town was how the loss of all those timber jobs had been replaced by a host of wind farm turbines.
