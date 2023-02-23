The Examiner
City of Launceston councillors divided over final piece of North East bike trail

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
February 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Lilydale section of controversial bike track passed

City of Launceston councillors debated the North-East Rail Trail development for two hours before it was finally passed 7-4 on Thursday.

