Lilydale section of controversial bike track passed

City of Launceston councillors debated the North-East Rail Trail development for two hours before it was finally passed 7-4 on Thursday.
The proposed bike track is a Dorset Council initiative and will utilise the unused North-East corridor rail line which is owned by the state, however, Dorset council is appointed manager.
After a postponement in 2022 to decide the fate of the long-awaited 60-plus kilometre bike trail running from Launceston to Scottsdale, it will finally move onto the next stage with the 14-kilometre section in the City of Launceston council's purview as one of the final pieces of the nine-year development..
A dozen public speakers spoke to the council outlining their concerns of the bike track which would remove decades old railway infrastructure and risk contamination into the grounds and waterways.
The speakers mostly spoke against the development with concerns of contamination to waterways as railway ballasts once moved can leak arsenic into the area and raised concerns heavy metal contamination has not been properly addressed.
One person said once the removal of the rail track began "the contamination genie is out of the bottle."
An independent planning consultant, Ashley Brook, was in the meeting to answer numerous questions from councillors, including much interrogation from councillor Tim Walker about contamination and the process of the development.
Mr Brook said any contamination issues were looked at and the responsibility of contamination would rest with Dorset Council, the development applicant. He said contamination risk could be mitigated by construction methods.
Cr Hugh McKenzie said he understood complexity of the issue, but the development was in front of the council to decide.
"This is not a simple process or otherwise it would be done by now," he said.
Other councillors agreed it was vital to listen to expert advice.
Dorset Council approved a 40-kilometre section in November 2021, between Wyena and Scottsdale.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
