Although he's making his Tasmanian debut, Queensland driver James Simpson already knows a lot about Symmons Plains.
A fourth-generation driver, Simpson's family raced in Tasmania from as early as his great-grandfather in the 1930s.
The 19-year-old will race in the opening event of the Trans Am Series at Race Tasmania, which runs from Friday to Sunday, making his debut at a track his grandfather Ian regularly raced.
"Pop's pretty much described the whole track to me probably four or five times as you'd expect - he said it's a pretty awesome track," Simpson said.
"Last time I was actually here in Tasmania, it would have been a couple of years ago, we were here with our dad and he did a little production series race here.
"The track looked pretty awesome and I can't wait to race around it."
Simpson acknowledged he's somewhat lucky to have grown up around a racing environment - purchasing and doing up a Hyundai Excel as his first race car with his dad at 14 years old.
He effectively learned to drive a manual in his debut race in the Excels at 15, competing in the category until he was 17 before deciding to purchase the Dodge Challenger he now drives.
Simpson competed in several Trans Am series meets last year but will be a full-time competitor in 2023.
"It's pretty amazing - to even get the opportunity to be able to race in this series is quite amazing and to do it alongside some pretty big Australian names is pretty awesome," he said.
"It really is an honor but hopefully I can get amongst them all and make something out of it."
Trans Am has two practice sessions on Friday before two lots of qualifying and a race on Saturday, followed by two races on Sunday.
Supercars driver Tim Slade is making his debut in the category as a one-off drive while Tickford Racing Endurance co-driver James Moffat has made the switch from TCR Australia.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
