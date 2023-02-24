'Every woman deserves a spa day' was the driving force for this Sunday's Pamper Day for women with disabilities at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre.
The event was organised and funded by Soroptimist International of Launceston after being awarded funds from Soroptimist International for best practice for recruitment.
The event will be run along with Citizens Advocacy who work closely with Soroptimist Launceston, the advocacy group match advocates with people living with a disability.
The idea to have a feel-good day for people who may not have financial or physical access came from Tracy Wicks, who is a member for Soroptimist but also an partner at Citizens Advocacy.
"The idea of our pamper day comes from having been an advocate for Citizen Advocacy for over 3 years," she said.
"Many of our proteges haven't had the experience of a gentle touch, on the shoulder, arm, or a gentle word. The aim of our day is to hold a safe space for our women, to offer the experience of what being pampered really means, without a cost to them, either physically or mentally".
The pamper day will have different stations like hair brushing, manicures, a quiet space and even from professionals coming in for massages.
A belly dancing troupe is also coming from a demonstration and lesson where anyone can be involved regardless of mobility.
Soroptimist Launceston president Susan Johns said it was going to be a day for people who might be able to reach out often, can be pampered and connect with others.
"Everybody in the club is behind it and said yes, this is a great way to spend the dollars were were awarded. We are also putting money into it ourselves," she said.
Margaret Wilson, who has been an advocate for 19 years said be able to have a day like this with a good friend was "special".
"There will be about 22 or 24 people and we are really looking forward to it," she said.
Soroptimist have been organising the event since August 2022. To top the pamper day off, participants will take home a goody bag for more care treats.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
