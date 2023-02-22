There is plenty of action this weekend to keep speedway fans enthralled.
Tasmania has its highest contingent in recent times heading to Warrnambool for the Australian Late Model Title, which has attracted 50 entries - seven from Tasmania.
'The Bool' as the track is affectionately known is ultra fast and suits these big booming V8 monsters.
Callum Harper has won this national title before and dominated last weekend to win the Tasmanian Title.
His team have extensive racing experience at this track over the years and will definitely be a title contender.
Ellis Dickenson didn't defend his state title last weekend, preferring to focus on preparations for this weekend. Dickenson raced at the Bool in December to get a head start on preparations and there is no doubt these tactics will benefit the team immensely.
Cody Gay raced last weekend and his car suffered extensive damage in a four-car pile-up. His crew have been in a race against time to repair the car. Fortunately the camaraderie of the speedway fraternity stepped up to help make it happen with many teams helping.
Northern Tasmanian drivers Kurt Millwood and Brad Smith are also competing. Millwood has won numerous races this season in Tasmania and is keen to carry this form into this event. Smith has been racing extensively on the mainland in recent seasons and is always fast.
Ash Cleary and Dylan Price round out the Tasmanian contingent that are making the trip. Cleary has found good car speed in his new XR1 Rocket chassis and will be eager to see how his speed compares to the country's best.
The youngest driver from Team Tassie is Price, who at 17 years of age is under no illusions as to how tough this event will be.
Race fans can keep up to date with the progress of our drivers via links at the Late Model Racing Tasmania Facebook page.
The Tasmanian Speedway Kart titles will be held at Latrobe Speedway on Sunday from Midday with free entry. Over 40 entries in three classes will keep race fans entertained throughout the afternoon.
