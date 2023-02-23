Amanda Beams will be looking to retain her title at Adelaide's Australian Women's Championship.
Held on March 4, the competition has run since 2017 and the Winkleigh athlete has won it three times already, including the 2022 edition.
"There's pressure there, but I try not to think about that because it's a whole new year, a whole different ball-game," Beams said of her chances.
"I've never actually gone back-to-back at the championships, I've won 2017, 2019 and 2022, so that's something I want to fix."
While the national championships is the "pinnacle" in Australian timber-sport, the winner will have the opportunity to compete in Europe according to Beams, however the date and location are yet to be set.
"This year, if you win your country's event, then you have the chance of going to Europe to compete in the worlds against all the women in all the other countries that have won their event," she said.
While she is justifiably excited about the chance to compete internationally, Beams said she will aim to not let it distract her in Glenelg. "I try not to let it do that. The worst thing you can do is let your nerves get in the way of being able to achieve that," she said. "But for me, I've just got to really concentrate and do things properly. There's six women in Australia that are competing for the title.
"As the event goes on, all the other girls are getting better and better. So you have to really not worry too much about them, but also make sure you're on your game."
With the event little more than a week away, Beams felt her build-up had been solid. "Preparation is going really well, I've done a lot more this year than I did last year," she said. "I've been able to concentrate on this and dedicate a bit more time to myself and a bit more time to my body.
"As you get older, it's becoming a bit harder. Things are a lot more sore now than they used to be, I've got to look after myself. Training has to adjust to that sort of thing as well and not do everything that I used to do like cross-training. Just to concentrate on the muscle groups and everything that I need to get this done."
