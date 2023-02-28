Launceston will be the state focus of men's soccer this weekend, with Riverside Olympic's Windsor Park home hosting a packed roster of Summer Cup finals.
Two NPL games, three NPL 21s and one Northern Championship are scheduled across the venue's two pitches with the first kick-off at 10am and last at 5:30pm.
It is the first time that multiple NPL games have been played at the same venue and Football Tasmania anticipate about 200 players and staff and at least 1000 spectators in and out during the day.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
