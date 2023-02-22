Council to assess Lilydale rail trail

The Launceston side of the proposed North East Rail Trail will come before City of Launceston Council on Thursday as councillors consider a development application to turn the former rail line into a mountain bike trail. The proposal is for a trail that would run 14 kms from Lilydale Reserve to Wyena Road, with vehicle parking at Lilydale Falls.
The applicant is neighbouring Dorset Council, which has already passed its section of 26 kms between Wyena and Scottsdale. Council approved this section in November 2021 following the resolution of an appeal before the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Appeal Tribunal TASCAT).
In 2022, Dorset residents lodged a separate petition with Launceston Council in a bid to have "Dorset council cease and desist from all plans and activities leading to the destruction of the integrity of the North East Rail Line".
Many similar issues have been mentioned in responses to the DA, including contamination issues associated with the disturbance and crushing of the rail ballast which may release heavy metals and hydrocarbons into surface water and watercourses and/or onto farmland.
The council recommendation includes conditions for a Construction Environmental Management Plan for approval which will investigate water quality. Sampling will take place at 10 locations within 50 metres of the watercourse or wetland. The DA would also include cleaning, repair and use of the drainage system associated with the former railway.
The car park development was amended after Dorset council consulted with the Lilydale District Progress Association. Rather than adding further parking for 12 cars, tte plan is to reconfigure the existing parking area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.