After withdrawing the last application, the Lilydale Rail Trail future will be decided at Launceston council Thursday.

By By Alison Foletta
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Council to assess Lilydale rail trail

The Launceston side of the proposed North East Rail Trail will come before City of Launceston Council on Thursday as councillors consider a development application to turn the former rail line into a mountain bike trail. The proposal is for a trail that would run 14 kms from Lilydale Reserve to Wyena Road, with vehicle parking at Lilydale Falls.

