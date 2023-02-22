Hobart's Matthew Gillie has several reasons to take on the Rottnest Channel Swim on Saturday.
Heading to Western Australia for the 19.7km swim from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island, Gillie will reunite with brother Adam for the first time in several years.
On top of that, their grandfather died of Parkinson's Disease 20 years ago, with the brothers and their team raising money for those living with the condition.
"It's been a couple of years since we've caught up due to COVID lockdowns and things like that, so I'll be able to swim with him," Gillie said.
"It's a good opportunity for us to use as an opportunity not only to tackle the challenge, swim with my brother, but also raise some much-needed funds."
Having completed the swim three times before, Gillie knows what it takes to do so and explained the preparation involved.
"It's a big swim so it takes a mix of ocean water swimming and looking at endurance but also, speed as well," he said.
"You got to face conditions, it starts out pretty calm in the morning but the breeze picks up in the afternoon, the swell picks up hot in the afternoon so you got to be sort of used to that sort of open water swimming and getting bashed around a bit in the water as the sea breeze comes in the afternoon."
To donate to Gillie's cause, please visit https://rottnestchannelswim23.grassrootz.com/parkinson-s-wa/wetter-the-better
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
