Aurora's spectacular Tas light show

Aurora Australis can be a spectacular sight, and Examiner photographer Phillip Biggs captured the spectacle in all its glory on Tuesday night looking south near Carrick.
He said of the photo, "I took this one along Meander Valley Road near Carrick, looking south, around 10pm. Initially, I could barely see the glow, but over exposing the camera showed up the colours".
Members of the Aurora Australis Tasmania site on Facebook reported seeing the first signs of the developing light show at 9.23pm. Site members were still posting up to 11.30pm. Although they can only be seen by the human eye at night, auroras are caused by the sun, and are usually only visible latitudes above 66 degrees.
The sun's superhot gases made of electrically charged particles called ions, stream continuously from the sun's surface. As this "solar wind" meets the Earth's magnetic field, the ions collide with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen 100-1000km above the earth's surface, causing a colorful glowing halo around the poles - an aurora.
