Jaguar Stone pips stablemate by nose in $100,000 feature at Mowbray

By Greg Mansfield
February 22 2023 - 8:30pm
Jaguar Stone (outside) just pips Muscle Up (centre) and Bold Instinct (inside) in the $100,000 3YO Classic. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Liffeybeau and jockey Dianne Parish after an upset win in the $50,000 Royal Rambo Quality.
David Pires won the Hellova Street on The Inevitable (above) and Vamos Stakes on Jaja Chaboogie.

Consistent filly Jaguar Stone has been chasing home her star stablemate Bello Beau for most of the season but her winning turn finally came - at the expense of another stablemate - in the $100,000 3YO Classic at Mowbray on Wednesday.

