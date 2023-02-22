Consistent filly Jaguar Stone has been chasing home her star stablemate Bello Beau for most of the season but her winning turn finally came - at the expense of another stablemate - in the $100,000 3YO Classic at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Ridden by top Victorian jockey Blake Shinn, Jaguar Stone stormed home to beat Muscle Up by a nose with another Spreyton-trained horse, Bold Instinct, a head away third.
Trainer Adam Trinder said Jaguar Stone deserved her win.
"It's been frustrating to connections chasing home Bello Beau but to their credit they have been very humble in defeat," Trinder said.
The trainer said the addition of blinkers was a key factor in the filly being able to drop back from the 1600m of the 1000 Guineas to win over 1200m.
"I didn't want to put them on her while she was going up in trip so I kept them up my sleeve until she came back in distance," he said.
"I'd like to think this filly will be a Bow Mistress/Vamos horse next season."
Shinn said Jaguar Stone "obviously has a lot of ability.
"The wide barrier was against us with the blinkers on and I had to go back to avoid being caught wide," the jockey said.
"I didn't get the right cart into the race and had to ride for luck but she showed a good turn of foot."
Brendon McCoull, who rode Muscle Up, said the gelding probably beat him himself, as his racing manners on the day left a bit to be desired.
The TAB's first-four on the race, with Piiink Beauty finishing fourth, paid $394 which was a handy dividend considering the placegetters were ridden by Shinn, McCoull, Craig Newitt and Damien Oliver.
Punters who used the state's premier sprint as their main form reference for the $50,000 Royal Rambo would have backed the quinella at big odds.
Of the 13 runners in the quality handicap, the first two home in the Newmarket Handicap back in November were Liffeybeau (fifth) and Julius (sixth).
They both went around as outsiders on Wednesday but were running one-two for most of the race and finished in that order to produce a $205 quinella and $675 exacta.
Liffeybeau, who worked across from the extreme outside barrier to take up the running at the 800m, got home by a 3/4 length over Julius who chased him all the way.
Coronation Keith was the same margin away in third place after racing just off the pace.
Trainer Michael Trinder was rapt to have won a 15th race with his veteran sprinter.
"It is very rewarding that, as a nine-year-old he still has a zest for racing and it says a lot about the welfare of our horses," Trinder said.
"He has been racing consistently, not beaten far and always boxing on, often after doing a lot of work early from wide gates.
"He has been doing a lot of swimming in the Mersey River and I think that's helped his preparation.
"Plus it was a very good front-running ride by Dianne (Parish)."
Parish said she kept expecting the swoopers to over-run Liffeybeau in the closing stages but nothing came from back in the field.
Trainer Scott Brunton is confident that if Tasmania's best horse The Inevitable gets into next month's $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley he won't be just making up the numbers.
"I think he'll shake the life out of it," Brunton said after the seven-year-old made it six wins from six starts this preparation in the $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes.
"I'm under no illusions - the bar is going up a long way.
"But he's rarely missed when I've stepped him up in the past.
"Coming into today's race off a 10-day back-up wasn't ideal but it helped that the track was in good order and this run will top him off.
"They've come home in 34 seconds and he's done it in about 33 seconds so he was brilliant."
Brunton said it added to the occasion that it was the first running of a race named in honour of his former stable star Hellova Street.
"He was also a very special horse to us so it means a lot to have a race named in his honour," the trainer said.
Jockey David Pires completed a feature-race double on Jaja Chaboogie in the $150,000 Vamos Stakes, with a stark contrast in the starting prices of his two winners.
Whereas The Inevitable went around at $1.20, the Julie Richards-trained Jaja Chaboogie was a $26 chance.
The six-year-old mare finished strongly to beat Sirene Stryker ($15) and In Her Stride ($14) to produce a near-$3000 trifecta dividend.
Part-owner Dean Richards said the win was not a major surprise to connections as Jaja Chaboogie had run 'a fantastic race' in the same event last year.
"She loves it up here on a nice firm surface and she got a good ride," Richards said.
"She is a little bit hard to place because she needs 1400m. She has a good kick for 100-150m then grinds."
Richards said Jaja Chaboogie had no luck in the Bow Mistress when she couldn't get a clear run and had to settle for seventh place behind Victorian visitor Belsielle.
"We thought she probably should have finished top three," he said.
"Today, she had a bit of luck"
Richards said Jaja Chaboogie had been purchased as a yearling for around $10,000.
She has now won seven races and $227,500.
"While the Elwick track was being upgraded we leased her to Australian Bloodstock then got her back again," he said.
Pires said he was rapt to win a big race for Keith Richards, stable foreman for his wife Julie at Roches Beach, as he had supported him throughout his career.
"I told Keith after our luckless run in the Bow Mistress that, if he kept me on, I would make amends," the jockey said.
