Launceston soccer fans are in for plenty of floodlit Friday nights with a succession of statewide league derbies lined up.
Meanwhile the city's taste of top-level women's action has been earmarked entirely for Sunday 2pm timeslots.
Football Tasmania released its fixtures for 2023 on Wednesday and, as revealed by The Examiner, the action kicks off with a clash between Northern neighbours Launceston City and Riverside Olympic on March 17.
This is one of five Friday night 8.15pm kick-offs among the city's three NPL Tasmania clubs as the region plays host to an unprecedented amount of statewide action.
FT chief executive Matt Bulkeley said: "This year we welcome Launceston United into the NPL meaning that for the first time, there are four teams each in the North/North-West and South."
There will be no honeymoon period for Fernando Munoz's United side with their opening three fixtures being away to southern big guns Glenorchy (March 18) and South Hobart (April 1) either side of a visit from reigning champions Devonport (March 25).
United will also be defending their league and cup double in the Women's Super League and begin their campaign under new coach Nick Rawlinson with the long trip to Taroona on March 18.
NPL Tasmania will conclude the season with a finals series although the ladder leader will still be league champions.
FT has also introduced a statewide men's under-21 league to be played in conjunction with the NPL Tasmania.
