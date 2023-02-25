I am a huge fan of Scotland's retiring First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
I am not a fan of Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe. Or, Mr "Nothing Sticks to Me".
This week I found myself dreaming that Mr Lowe had resigned rather than Ms Sturgeon.
I trawled world headlines and re-wrote history:
I wonder who set his key performance indicators?
I wonder how he performed in his annual review?
And, I wonder how he sleeps at night? (with robodebt's Alan Tudge?)
Philip Lowe's salary starts at $911,000.
I expect if I was earning close to $1 million I would have learned to be accurate in my footy tipping.
Philip Lowe misled Australians - he was arrogant when he claimed mortgage interest rates would stay low until 2024. ( He now says we "misinterpreted''.)
"We may have done too much," he said.
Meanwhile, the big banks are recording record-breaking profits?
I loathe weasels. Don't you? Australia's most highly-paid weasel looked infuriatingly comfortable with himself during recent Senate hearings; unlike the woman alongside, who appeared to be wishing for the Star Trek teleporter.
Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon's (total) salary was 157,861 pounds with all benefits included.
Her job involves keeping 5.5 million people happy on an area of 78,782 square kilometres.
I am a significant fan of Scotland - it has its challenges.
All those islands - out of site and out of mind - bliss. The climate - almost barbarically cold - more bliss. The people - Billy Connolly, Rod Stewart - what's not to love?
Back in Australia, who are the other board members of the Reserve Bank of Australia? Who are they, apart from the rather harangued woman he took to the Senate hearing in Canberra?
Well ... unsurprisingly they're all white-ish and of a certain age group; mostly male.
They're accountants and lawyers. We don't stand a chance. Places like Harvard, Melbourne Business School, Secretary to the Treasury, public policy advisers, co-chair Fortescue Metals Group chequer their past.
Who else might fill his size 6 boots?
While I agree that Claire the 31-year-old Greek kindergarten assistant from Married at First Sight would not be suited to the Reserve Bank Board, I wondered how its members are chosen?
So, I googled it. Ah, they're political appointments.
For seven years. Oh, Phil retires this year? Perhaps he can join ScoMo down in the Shire?
Not his people? Maybe he's more suited John Howard's 'hood - Sydney's Lower North Shore - where the battlers are at least a three-hour traffic jam across the other side of the Harbour Bridge?
Here's what will happen next: Labor's Treasurer Jim Chalmers will choose Lowe's replacement, likely another white, middle-aged male, who will spend seven years blaming his predecessor.
Working class rant ended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.