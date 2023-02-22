A pair of key Tasmania JackJumpers players have signed off-season deals that will see them ply their trade in Europe.
Milton Doyle and Will Magnay have signed in Turkey and Spain respectively for the remainder of their seasons.
Doyle, who is yet to re-sign with the JackJumpers after making the all-NBL first team, has put pen to paper with Turkish side Tofas Bursa in the Basketball Super League.
With 12 games remaining, his side sits ninth, while Magnay has signed with Obradoiro CAB, who were previously interested in the 208cm centre before he played in the NBA in 2020-21.
General manager José Luis Mateo sung Magnay's praises on the club's website.
"His ability to adapt and assimilate concepts in a short time will determine his impact on the team's game," Mateo said.
"He is still a young player with room for growth and improvement."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.