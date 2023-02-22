Changes to working visas would fill gaps in the hospitality workforce and support over-worked employees, says a Deloraine restaurateur.
Bush Inn Brewhouse licensee Peter Sheehan wants to be able to sign off on workers looking to fulfil their requirements for a second or third year working visa.
"What we see on backpacker sites, whether Gumtree or other dedicated sites, is all types of people looking for work, from farms, chefs qualified and not, and so on," Mr Sheehan said.
"But around 70 percent are looking for an employer who is ok to sign off on their second or third year visas."
He said restaurants across the state were experiencing worker shortages.
"We just want to be able to sign off [on working visas] to attract people," he said.
"Over the months of Easter and Christmas we need other people."
I want to make clear, this doesn't affect other full-time workers, this is in addition and top-ups.- Bush Inn Brewhouse restaurateur Peter Sheehan
He said backpackers often suited the short stints required to cover during busy periods.
"I want to make clear, this doesn't affect other full-time workers, this is in addition and top-ups. Everyone is overworked, and often can't get time off because of how busy we are. This would give us the ability to make everyone happy."
Mr Sheehan said some backpackers arrived with experience working in high quality hotels across the world, and even under Michelin chefs.
"There are people out there who come in as a cook, chef or front of house, and they come with worldwide skills," he said.
"It's fantastic and an opportunity to glean experience from them and helps our other cooks because they can learn off one another.
"We want to be a world leader and to bring these experiences in."
With 40 years experience in the industry, he said the probably with working visas had been around for years.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
