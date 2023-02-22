The Examiner

AFL has announced $360 million in funding to potentially assist a possible Tasmanian AFL team, but the $1bn stadium remains the obstacle

February 22 2023 - 11:00pm
AFL is upping its offer, but is it still a case of no stadium, no Tassie team?

The AFL's offer overnight of $360 million over 10 years to support the Macquarie Point stadium (and by implication a Tasmanian AFL team) is a big crack in the hitherto facade of arrogance and dismissal that the league and its CEO Gillon McLachlan has regarded Tasmania. It includes money for other investments such $90 million for "game development and community football", which no-one will have any issue with. And it's a hell of a lot better than the pitiful $15 million the AFL initially offered.

