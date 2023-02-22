The AFL's offer overnight of $360 million over 10 years to support the Macquarie Point stadium (and by implication a Tasmanian AFL team) is a big crack in the hitherto facade of arrogance and dismissal that the league and its CEO Gillon McLachlan has regarded Tasmania. It includes money for other investments such $90 million for "game development and community football", which no-one will have any issue with. And it's a hell of a lot better than the pitiful $15 million the AFL initially offered.
The number is a big one and looks impressive, but it raises as many questions as it answers. First, does Tasmania get a team? This is the core issue that has been almost forgotten in the chorus of demands from mid-last year by the AFL that Tasmania build a $1 billion stadium. What if the federal government doesn't come up with its $240 million? Can Tasmania at a time of rising debt produce its $375 million?
These are all legitimate questions and they will continue to haunt the proposed Macquarie Point stadium, and presumably Tasmania's AFL licence prospects.
Now that the AFL has backed away from its previous intransigence, Tasmania can at last have some hope that maybe, perhaps, it will get its team. So why, after upping the offer now to a realistic figure given the insistence on the new stadium, doesn't Gill just say, "We're doing all we can, Tasmania is doing all it can, we'll give you the licence."
Yesterday's statement by Greens, independents and, significantly, five Liberals, calling on McLachlan to "give us our dream", and "do the right thing" and grant Tasmania its much-deserved AFL licence is truly "unprecedented". The state already has two very good stadiums that have been used by the AFL fir 20 years. Macquarie Point can still be "aspirational".
Gillon is starting a Royal Tour to Tasmania today, breakfasting with business types in Launceston this morning. The word is he will be asking business also to back the stadium and invest in it.
After experiencing a Road to Damascus revelation overnight, why doesn't he just announce he's holding a meeting of the 18 clubs to vote on the issue? If the clubs vote "yes", then Tasmanians will be delighted. If it's a "no", then they can start talking to Football Australia about a "world game" licence. Either way, this nonsense has to end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.