Targa Tasmania has been postponed amid ongoing investigations into four deaths in the past two editions.
Following the 2022 event, Motorsport Australia appointed a Targa Review Panel to investigate tarmac rallies in Australia.
Initially scheduled for April 17-22, the 31st installment of the tarmac rally will be run from October 23 to 28.
The decision to delay the race by six months was due to Motorsport Australia's board not being in a position to release the report and the time that it will take to implement any recommendations.
"It is disappointing to have to postpone our iconic event," Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said.
"But the reality is that we have no alternative given that Motorsport Australia has not yet released the report.
"Targa is important to the motorsport community across Australia and has a special place in the state of Tasmania. It has a wonderful history and now our challenge comes to ensure its future.
"It will also take time to understand the full ramifications of the Targa Review Panel's report.
"Once we have received and reviewed the report thoroughly, we will make further announcements.
"We will also take the time to assess the full impact on the event and our business before making the required short, medium, and long term decisions in the best interests of all our loyal competitors, officials, sponsors and suppliers."
Once the report is released, all recommendations will need to be implemented, meaning tarmac rallying is suspended until further notice.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
