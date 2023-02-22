Beaconsfield District Hospital loses care beds

Four beds at Beaconsfield District Hospital have been closed due to a lack of general practitioners in the area.
The four beds are dedicated to sub-acute care and the issue was brought to West Tamar Council at its previous meeting by community members.
West Tamar Council deputy mayor Jess Greene said she was "very alarmed" at the loss to the health services for the area and prompted her to reach out to Tasmanian Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff to find out if these would be replaced.
A government spokesperson said after-hours medical services for district hospital sub-acute beds are provided by general practitioners.
"The Department of Health is working to resume sub-acute care at the Beaconsfield District Hospital following the decision of the Exeter Medical Service GP surgery to cease providing afterhours medical services," the spokesperson said.
"The community can be assured that no other services have been impacted at Beaconsfield District Hospital - including inpatient residential aged care or the range of other services provided to the local community."
The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services released earlier in February compared health services across Australia. It revealed Tasmania has just 112.2 general practitioners per 100,000 population, compared with a national average of 120.7 per 100,000 population.
In January the state government started trialling the Single Employer Model to give GP and rural generalist trainees the choice of being employed by the Tasmanian Health Service for their training period.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
