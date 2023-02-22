The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GP closure cause of subacute care beds at Beaconsfield District Hospital

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beaconsfield District Hospital loses care beds

Four beds at Beaconsfield District Hospital have been closed due to a lack of general practitioners in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.