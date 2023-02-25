The Interchange: How the JackJumpers got it right in season two

During the NBL off-season, JackJumpers coach Scott Roth spoke of how his team aimed to back-up their grand final series appearance in their inaugural season.
I wrote a feature, including Roth's comments, outlining what it would take for the Jackies to go deep in finals again.
The challenge was ahead of them as their MVP Josh Adams had departed the club.
Bringing in gun recruits, promoting youngsters, keeping star players and retaining their nucleus were the key ideas.
Tassie nearly repeated their season one heroics, eventually losing their semi-final series 2-1 to New Zealand Breakers in the past fortnight.
A lot went right across 2022-23.
The summer proved the JackJumpers nailed their recruiting.
American import Milton Doyle, who made the all-NBL first team and won the JackJumpers' MVP, was the major success story.
The 193-centimetre shooting guard showed why he played 10 NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017-18.
He averaged 17 points, three assists and five rebounds during his 27 games.
Doyle was also regarded as the JJs' match-winner and willed the team to victory on numerous occasions, including game two of the play-offs against the Breakers in Hobart.
Fellow American Rashard Kelly was also a great fit.
He finished third in the league's best sixth man award with 26 votes as he averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game.
Kelly averaged 22 minutes of court time and deserved more based on the impact he had which is something Tassie could explore next season.
Meanwhile, Josh Magette, the third import, put in another big season. It was unfortunate the on-court general sustained a season-ending facial injury prior to the play-offs.
While the imports played their role, the JackJumpers' greatest success this year wasn't so obvious.
The names Sean Macdonald and Isaac White are much better known than they were this time last year.
You only had to watch play-off game three against Breakers to realise their influence.
Despite averaging six points a game, Macdonald sunk 14 and played 31 minutes in the most important duel of the season.
Macdonald, a development player, only played seven games last year at an average of four minutes per game.
The 22-year-old's growth was acknowledged league-wide as he finished third in the most improved player award with 34 votes. He also received the Jackies' coaches award and finished fifth in the MVP count.
And where did White come from?
He was electric in his 13 minutes in game three against New Zealand and nailed four points.
He also hit 18 points during the JackJumpers' play-in qualifying win over Cairns.
The 24-year-old, who has averaged less than 10 minutes per game this season, made the most of his 26 minutes on the floor that night.
White, who played with Illawarra Hawks last season, was a huge bonus given he initially signed as an injury replacement player when captain Clint Steindl was recovering from a knee injury.
After impressing, he became a development player and ended up winning the JackJumpers' players' award as voted by his peers.
Macdonald and White benefitted from Roth's eagerness to rotate numerous players through the line-up this season which proved shrewd coaching given the team's success.
On top of those performances, the Jackies' nucleus, including Jack McVeigh, Matt Kenyon and Jarrad Weeks put in formidable seasons.
McVeigh averaged three more points each game (14) compared to last summer.
So what's it going to take for Tassie to be up there again?
It's going to be about locking in Doyle, Kelly and Magette and retaining the nucleus.
The exciting thing is most of the group has had two seasons together and games played together is a key ingredient for a strong team.
Then it's about nurturing the next Macdonald and finding another White.
It would be immense if the JackJumpers could see improvement from their players that didn't get great court time this season.
Current development players Walter Brown (eight games) and Josh Tomasi (one) could be those types.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
