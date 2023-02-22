For those scrambling to purchase eggs, a post on the Legana Community Connect Facebook page was too good to be true, and has triggered a reminder to watch out for scammers.
On Tuesday evening, a Facebook account posted to the social media group of having too many eggs and offered a cheap price alleging they had 70 dozen eggs to sell.
It is understood the seller would only accept payment to a PayPal account, and wouldn't provide a pick-up address.
The post was deleted by Wednesday morning. Members of the group said the poster had been reported and they warned others that the egg seller was a scam.
People are reminded to use their judgement And try to follow some safety tips such as ... remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.- Tasmania Police
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said it didn't appear this particular incident had been reported to police.
"People are reminded to use their judgement," the spokesperson said.
"And try to follow some safety tips such as:
They said victims of a scam could report it at www.cyber.gov.au/acsc/report so it could be inverstigated.
"Or seek advice from police," they said.
An Australian Competition and Consumer Commission spokesperson said Scamwatch was aware scams circulating on social media were prevalent and varied.
"We are aware of scams involving a variety of items for sale on social media," the ACCC spokesperson said.
They provided a range of way consumers could protect themselves.
The spokesperson suggested watching for websites or sellers advertising at very low prices, "often lower than comparable or identical items on other websites".
"Slow down and consider whether a sale is too good to be true," they said.
"Be careful if the website or seller is very new. If possible, try and ascertain how many sales the seller has, and the period of time they've been selling.
"If the store is on social media, read the comments and search for independent reviews on the internet - noting that sometimes there may be fake positive reviews."
They said to always conduct transactions through a secure platform and always look for secure payment options, rather than providing credit card details to the seller.
If scammed, the recommendation from the ACCC is to contact your bank or financial institution as soon as possible.
"Contact the platform on which you were scammed and inform them of the circumstances surrounding the scam," they said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
