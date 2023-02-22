Launceston North East Rail Trail to be decided

The multi-million North East Rail Trail project might be finally coming to a close after years of uncertainty.
The Launceston side of the proposed North East Rail Trail will be at the forefront at the City of Launceston council meeting on Thursday as councillors decide whether or not to permit a development application for the project.
Council will discuss whether or not to approve an application for the development of the bike trail, running 14 kilometres from Lilydale Reserve to Wyena Road, and parking at Lilydale Falls.
The bike trail would transform the old rail trail corridor which is disused.
The applicant is Dorset council who have already passed their section of the rail trail, a 26 kilometre section between Wyena and Scottsdale was approved in November 2021 following the resolution of an appeal before the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Appeal Tribunal.
In 2022, a petition was put forward to Launceston council by concerned members of the Lilydale community in efforts to have "Dorset council cease and desist from all plans and activities leading to the destruction of the integrity of the North East Rail Line".
In the respondents for this DA, many similar issues have been mentioned including contamination issues associated with the disturbance and crushing of the rail ballast which may release heavy metals and hydrocarbons into surface water and watercourses and/or onto farmland.
The council recommendation includes conditions for a Construction Environmental Management Plan for approval which will investigate water quality.
Sampling will take place at 10 locations within 50 metres of the watercourse or wetland.
The DA would also include cleaning, repair and utilisation of the drainage system associated with the former railway.
The car park development was amended after Dorset council consulted with the Lilydale District Progress Association and rather than added a further 12 car parks, the plan is to reconfigure the existing parking area.
Last year in October, the rail trail planning application was withdrawn days before it was to debated in council in order for Dorset council to see more consultation with the Lilydale community.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
